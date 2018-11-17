Clear

Illinois medical marijuana companies work to expand

Illinois medical marijuana companies are working to expand as they expect opportunities to grow after years of stagnation.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois medical marijuana companies are working to expand as they expect opportunities to grow after years of stagnation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries and other Illinois cannabis companies are trying to prepare for an expected growth in the industry. Companies are working to hire employees and ensure products are high-quality and consistent.

The state's medical cannabis industry has come a long way just three years after the launch of the state's pilot program for patients with a small number of medical conditions. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation this summer that expands medical marijuana use to people prescribed opioids.

Democrat governor-elect J.B. Pritzker has also said that he hopes to legalize and decriminalize cannabis soon after he takes office next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Image

Father speaks after cold case murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps