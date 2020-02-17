Clear

Illinois may lose 15th Congressional District after 2020 Census

The state of Illinois could lose one of its Congressional Districts after the 2020 census.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 5:54 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 5:54 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The state of Illinois could lose one of its Congressional Districts after the 2020 census. The district includes Edgar, Clark, Crawford, and Lawrence Counties. It's all due to the dwindling population in the state.

Clark County Census Chair Warren Lefever says this may diminish the district's representation. The 15th District stretches across 15,000 square miles in southern and central Illinois. He says it's the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi. 

He says residents have a lack of job opportunities and they pay higher taxes. This makes it harder to live in Illinois causing people to leave. 

As it stands, the 15th district's representation is Republican, but Democrats hold the state majority. The majority party lawmakers can redraw congressional district maps. This is called redistricting.

Lefever feels this could create inaccurate representation for the area and that there are politics at play. "They want to cut the number of Republican congressmen in Illinois," he asserted, "That's the name of the game. It's not rural, it's politics."

It all boils down to this: If the district is redrawn, you'll be voting for different representatives. Some fear those leaders may not accurately represent the district. 

"Your voice is going to be diminished," he concluded, "You'll have different congressmen trying to run for parts of the area--the parts of the district that are cut--so you don't know who you are going to get for congressmen and where he is going to come from."

Map drawing will not begin until the final numbers of the 2020 census are released. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
A Rainy, Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The science of Greenhouse Gasses

Image

Hey Kevin 2-17

Image

Kids learn presidential history at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vincennes Hobby Lobby

Image

Exploring coding

Image

Insulin bill in Indiana

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

ISU and tobacco

Image

Illinois Congressional District

Image

Vigo County business owner running in May primary uses his company's name on candidacy form - now it

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax