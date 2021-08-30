Illinois mask mandates are now in effect - but not everyone agrees with the decision

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Starting August 30, everyone in Illinois is required to wear a mask in all indoor places. This is regardless of vaccination status. Some of the places where masks will be required include schools, restaurants, public transportation, and healthcare settings.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued this mandate to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and decrease hospitalizations.

Some feel the mandate is necessary while others think it should be a choice.

An employee at the West Union Cafe, Sara Riggs says their restaurant will not be requiring customers to wear masks despite the mandate issued. To protect their customers they make sure all their employees are healthy.

"We monitor every employee closely. If they have any complaints whether it be a headache or a low-grade fever or whatever they don't come to work," said Riggs.

