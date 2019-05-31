Clear
BREAKING NEWS: More details, cause of death revealed in court documents for Sullivan County murder Full Story

Illinois marijuana legislation goes to governor

The Illinois House has sent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker another victory by voting to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Posted: May 31, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

The Illinois House has sent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker another victory by voting to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The 66-47 tally Friday would allow those 21 and older to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year. Residents could possess up to one ounce (30 grams) and non-residents could have 15 grams.

Pritzker called for legalization in his campaign for governor. He has pledged to sign the law.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy’s measure also includes opportunities for past convictions for possession of 30 grams or less to be cleared. The Chicago Democrat says “it is time to hi the ‘reset’ button on the War on Drugs.”

Private property owners could restrict use. Landlords could ban marijuana on their property. And employers would still be allowed to maintain “zero tolerance” policies toward marijuana use and the workplace.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Morning fog, with sunshine.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The '100 deadliest days of summer' is officially here: how you can keep your teen safe behind the wh

Image

Morning fog, then becoming sunny and pleasant. High: 81°

Image

Washington tennis

Image

Lauren England

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vermillion County student to build veterans memorial wall for Eagle Scout project

Image

Garfield creator donates items for Special Olympics athletes

Image

Terre Haute, Rockville, and Linton nursing homes set to close

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers