Illinois marijuana legislation goes to governor

The Illinois House has sent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker another victory by voting to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The 66-47 tally Friday would allow those 21 and older to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year. Residents could possess up to one ounce (30 grams) and non-residents could have 15 grams.

Pritzker called for legalization in his campaign for governor. He has pledged to sign the law.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy’s measure also includes opportunities for past convictions for possession of 30 grams or less to be cleared. The Chicago Democrat says “it is time to hi the ‘reset’ button on the War on Drugs.”

Private property owners could restrict use. Landlords could ban marijuana on their property. And employers would still be allowed to maintain “zero tolerance” policies toward marijuana use and the workplace.