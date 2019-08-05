Illinois man walks away uninjured from serious Cayuga crash

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A Westville, Illinois man walked away from a serious crash in northern Vigo County.

It happened just after 6:30 Monday morning on State Road 234 near Second Street in Cayuga.

According to police, 27-year-old Luke Shafer lost control of his box truck and hit a tree.

The truck suffered extensive damage, but Shafer was not injured.