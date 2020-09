VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is dead after a weekend crash in western Vigo County.

The crash happened on US Highway 150 bear Libertyville early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car had left the road and crashed into a tree.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office identified the driver killed in the crash as Raymond Rybka. He was from Orlando Park, Illinois.

Police say it's not clear what led to the crash.