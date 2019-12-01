Illinois man facing charges after police said he led them on chase in a stolen truck

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is facing a slew of charges after police said he led them on a chase in a stolen truck.
Vincennes Police said John Koonce did not stop when police tried to pull him over in a stolen GMC pickup truck.
Indiana State Police eventually joined the chase.
Police said Koonce eventually lost control and crashed into a field.
They said that's when Koonce started running, but police caught him.
Koonce was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is being held on bond.
