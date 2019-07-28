Illinois man hosptialized after police chase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Knox County, an Illinois man is in the hospital after leading police on a chase across the state line.

According to Indiana State Police, Daniel Fehrenbacher, of Ingraham, Illinois was involved in a hit and run crash.

This happened just after midnight in Lawrence Country, Illinois.

Police said he crossed the state line into Knox County, Indiana on U.S. 50.

That's when he ran over stop sticks, lost control and hit an embankment in the median.

He was taken to the hospital in Vincennes.

Troopers said they think alcohol played a part in all of this.

The investigation is on going, and charges are pending.