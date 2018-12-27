Illinois man charged in connection to false Amber Alert

LEWISTON, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man faces felony charges after allegedly concocting a story his car being stolen with a 13-month old child inside that triggered a statewide Amber Alert.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the charges of obstructing justice, disorderly conduct and motor vehicle burglary against 18-year-old Mitchell Dutz of Mason City stem from a Dec. 15 incident in Farmington. Police say Dutz reported to police that he was inside a gas station when three people stole his car.
But police soon determined Dutz made up the story to cover up a drug deal. There was never a missing child and gas station surveillance video didn’t reveal any vehicles matching the one Dutz described.
Dutz pleaded not guilty Wednesday and a judge set his bail at $50,000
