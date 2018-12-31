Clear

Illinois man behind bars, accused of stealing from his former boss in Vermillion County

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is behind bars on theft charges out of Vermillion County.

Police arrested 31-year-old Joseph Holycross of Oakwood, Illinois for burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation started on Sunday with a burglary report from a home in Vermillion County.

Police say later in the day, the victim went to a drug store in Danville, Illinois where he saw a pickup truck with his stolen items in the bed.

The victim gave the license place number to police, who tracked it back to Holycross.

Police say Holycross was a former employee of the victim.

According to police, Holycross refused to corporate with the investigation.

Police say shortly after they contacted Holycross, he contacted the victim, agreeing to return the stolen items.

When Holycross arrived at the victim's home, police placed him under arrest.

He is currently in the Vermillion County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

