Illinois man arrested in Vermillion County when he allegedly drove over four times the legal limit

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Danville, Illinois man is out on bond following a Saturday night arrest in Vermillion County.

Police say 41-year-old Patrick McGuire's blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit.

Around 11:30 Saturday night, police say McGuire drove into a field behind a tractor and planter.

He then allegedly drove down a farm lane and into a second field.

Police say a near empty bottle of vodka was found at the scene.

He was transported to a Clinton hospital for medical evaluation and then booked int the Vermillion County Jail.

McGuire has a prior arrest for driving under the influence in 2011.

His driver's license is revoked in Illinois.