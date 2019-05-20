Illinois man arrested in Vermillion County when he allegedly drove over four times the legal limit

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Danville, Illinois man is out on bond following a Saturday night arrest in Vermillion County.
Police say 41-year-old Patrick McGuire's blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit.
Around 11:30 Saturday night, police say McGuire drove into a field behind a tractor and planter.
He then allegedly drove down a farm lane and into a second field.
Police say a near empty bottle of vodka was found at the scene.
He was transported to a Clinton hospital for medical evaluation and then booked int the Vermillion County Jail.
McGuire has a prior arrest for driving under the influence in 2011.
His driver's license is revoked in Illinois.
