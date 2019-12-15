KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he was stopped driving the wrong way on the highway.
According to Indiana State Police, 41-year-old Joshua Conley of Olney, Illinois was stopped early Sunday morning. Police say someone called 911 when they saw the wrong way driver. A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy caught Conley driving west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50 near Mt. Zion Road.
Police say Conley refused a chemical test.
He was taken to the Knox County Jail and is facing misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated.
Related Content
- Illinois man arrested after driving the wrong way on highway
- Man reportedly driving the wrong way on 63 in Vermillion arrested for auto theft
- Illinois kindergartner left at wrong bus stop, under investigation
- Illinois State Police work to push highway safety
- Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero
- Man arrested after several car burglaries in Illinois
- Man arrested on Federal Trafficking warrant in Illinois
- New Study Places Illinois in Top Ten Places to Drive
- Illinois is cracking down on texting and driving
- Rubber duck race scores Illinois man $10,000
Scroll for more content...