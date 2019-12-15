Illinois man arrested after driving the wrong way on highway

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he was stopped driving the wrong way on the highway.

According to Indiana State Police, 41-year-old Joshua Conley of Olney, Illinois was stopped early Sunday morning. Police say someone called 911 when they saw the wrong way driver. A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy caught Conley driving west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50 near Mt. Zion Road.

Police say Conley refused a chemical test.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail and is facing misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated.