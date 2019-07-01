Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Beginning Monday, several new Illinois laws will go into effect. Gas taxes will double, the minimum age for buying tobacco will increase and texting and driving laws will become more strict.

With one of the new laws in place, Illinois drivers and their wallets may take a hit. The law would increase the motor fuel tax.

The gas tax per gallon is doubling, it would increase from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon.

Governor J.B. Pritzker estimates the gas tax will generate $590 million in the fiscal year of 2020.

The funding would go towards three different projects that include: state roads and bridges, local government, and local transit districts.

According to Pritzker, the last time gas saw an increase like this was in 1990.

Some drivers feel the increase is only going to make matters worse for their businesses and wallets.

News 10 spoke with Austin Hollingsworth on the subject. He's an Illinois resident and small business owner who shared concerns over the new laws.

"It's going to hurt us. I'll admit, when I go to Indiana for some reason, I'll make sure, I'll fuel up in Indiana before I come back to Illinois," Hollingsworth.

Pritzker defends his reasoning for making the change.

"The last time there was a gas tax increase was 1990. It was put to 19 cents. It wasn't indexed to inflation...we would experience all the investments that would have come from the dollars in the gas tax hike over all those years, but we didn't. Now we need to make up for that" Pritzker said.

Another change is the Tobacco to 21 act. The new law raises the minimum purchasing age for tobacco from 18 to 21.

This means those who are under the age of 21 are unable to buy tobacco or vaping products.

An additional law impacts those with cellphones and cars, those who are caught texting and driving will receive harsher penalties.

Original fines for texting and driving were $75 dollars and now they will rise to $160 dollars.

Law enforcement tells us they hope to see safer roadways.

All three of these laws will take place effective immediately.