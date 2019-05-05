Clear

Illinois lawmakers to consider new teacher testing methods

Two bills are pending in the Illinois General Assembly that would pause or permanently eliminate a basic skills test for new teachers that some officials say has contributed to a statewide educator shortage.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Two bills are pending in the Illinois General Assembly that would pause or permanently eliminate a basic skills test for new teachers that some officials say has contributed to a statewide educator shortage.

The State Journal-Register reports that starting June 30, the Illinois State Board of Education will put the Test of Academic Proficiency on hold as the agency considers alternative solutions to evaluate prospective teachers. The current test has a 25% pass rate.

A lobbyist for the state Board of Education says the agency has taken an impartial position on the bills.

Sponsor Rep. Sue Scherer says her bill would halt testing until 2025. Scherer says people of color are at a disadvantage because the basic skills exam doesn't factor in life experiences or cultural differences.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register,

http://www.sj-r.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm up on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

Image

THAAR organizes garage sale benefiting local kids

Image

Weather impact on honey bees

Image

Bryce's Battle

Image

Plans move forward to rebuild Kat A Korner Diner

Image

Volunteers deal with rain during city-wide cleanup

Image

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017