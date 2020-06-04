Clear

Illinois lawmakers seek emergency meeting of Legislature

Three members of the Illinois Legislature on Wednesday asked for an “emergency legislative session” to address the effects of violent demonstrations and looting on local communities and criminal justice reform.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Three members of the Illinois Legislature on Wednesday asked for an “emergency legislative session” to address the effects of violent demonstrations and looting on local communities and criminal justice reform.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that in a letter to House Speaker Mike Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon, Representatives Kam Buckner, Curtis Tarver and Lamont Robinson, all Democrats, say communities can’t wait until the fall veto session to address the unrest resulting from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We are in a state of emergency and need to act immediately,” the lawmakers wrote.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the General Assembly from Springfield, with lawmakers meeting in May for a four-day session to pass a budget and other legislation. At the time legislators’ adjourned on May 24, Harmon said he didn’t think anyone was eager to return for a special session.

Spokesmen for Madigan, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and Senate GOP Leader Bill Brady did not respond to requests for comment on the legislators’ request.

However, a Harmon spokesman said the senator is eager to engage in “building an agenda for action.” But he didn’t clarify whether that means the Oak Park Democrat supports a special session.

___

This story that initially moved late Wednesday has been updated to correct the name of George Floyd from Floyd George.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 35712

Reported Deaths: 2207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10037594
Lake3806202
Allen174371
Cass15927
Elkhart143529
St. Joseph132035
Hamilton118094
Hendricks118074
Johnson1120110
Madison59761
Porter55329
Clark52841
Bartholomew52238
Howard43734
LaPorte43624
Tippecanoe4214
Shelby39822
Jackson3942
Delaware38740
Hancock34928
Floyd32140
Boone31835
Vanderburgh2902
Morgan28324
Noble25121
Montgomery24417
Clinton2401
White2389
Decatur23031
Grant22123
Dubois2053
Harrison19622
Henry18412
Vigo1758
Greene17125
Dearborn17021
Monroe17012
Warrick16728
Kosciusko1661
Lawrence16524
Marshall1472
Miami1411
Putnam1377
Orange13122
Jennings1314
Scott1223
Franklin1158
Ripley1086
LaGrange1022
Daviess9516
Carroll933
Steuben872
Wayne865
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper701
Jay530
Clay522
Washington511
Rush503
Randolph503
Fulton501
Pulaski490
Jefferson471
Whitley443
DeKalb431
Starke393
Sullivan371
Owen341
Perry340
Huntington342
Brown331
Benton320
Wells320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams201
Gibson182
Parke180
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin120
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0175

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 123830

Reported Deaths: 5621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook802043780
Lake8511315
DuPage7891383
Kane6518192
Will5704282
Winnebago235457
McHenry162878
St. Clair121089
Kankakee95951
Kendall82519
Rock Island69124
Champaign6617
Madison60064
Boone48117
DeKalb4356
Sangamon35329
Jackson29310
Peoria27311
Randolph2714
McLean22413
Ogle2143
Stephenson2105
Macon19519
Clinton18817
Union16813
LaSalle15714
Whiteside14413
Iroquois1334
Coles12816
Out of IL1201
Warren1180
Unassigned1050
Grundy1042
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Monroe9712
McDonough9413
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson712
Henry700
Pulaski560
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Perry420
Montgomery401
Vermilion401
Morgan391
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Mercer170
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Crawford120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5th straight night in Terre Haute for peaceful protests

Image

Driver cited for Terre Haute hit and run crash

Image

Virtual tours: Local housing gets creative when it comes to bringing residents in

Image

5th straight night in Terre Haute for peaceful protests

Image

Thursday: Scattered showers, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

ISU Athletics returning

Image

ISU Faces Dayton

Image

Indiana Rural Health Association welcomes new CEO

Image

AIS Gauging to expand and move to the Vigo County Industrial Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak