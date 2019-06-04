Illinois lawmakers pass new laws raising the minimum salary for teachers

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois have passed several new laws that will put more money in the wallets of educators.

A new bill announced on Tuesday sets the minimum salary for a teacher in Illinois at $40,000.

This year's Illinois budget includes an additional five percent for funding for higher education, an additional six percent for community colleges, and $375 million more for K through 12.

It also allocated a $50 million increase for early childhood education funding.

Finally, lawmakers agreed to restore a six percent salary threshold for members of the Illinois teacher's retirement system.

That adds more money into a teachers retirement in the state.