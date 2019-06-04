WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois have passed several new laws that will put more money in the wallets of educators.
A new bill announced on Tuesday sets the minimum salary for a teacher in Illinois at $40,000.
This year's Illinois budget includes an additional five percent for funding for higher education, an additional six percent for community colleges, and $375 million more for K through 12.
It also allocated a $50 million increase for early childhood education funding.
Finally, lawmakers agreed to restore a six percent salary threshold for members of the Illinois teacher's retirement system.
That adds more money into a teachers retirement in the state.
Related Content
- Lawmakers pass bill on teacher minimum salary
- Illinois lawmakers pass new laws raising the minimum salary for teachers
- Rauner vetoes bill raising Illinois minimum teacher salaries
- Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries
- Illinois lawmakers consider raising the smoking age to 21
- Illinois group hopes to pass child custody law
- Illinois lawmakers revisit gun legislation
- Minimum age for tackle football gets Illinois hearing
- Study finds increasing minimum wage would benefit Illinois