Illinois lawmakers pass new laws raising the minimum salary for teachers

Lawmakers in Illinois have passed several new laws that will put more money in the wallets of educators.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois have passed several new laws that will put more money in the wallets of educators.

A new bill announced on Tuesday sets the minimum salary for a teacher in Illinois at $40,000.

This year's Illinois budget includes an additional five percent for funding for higher education, an additional six percent for community colleges, and $375 million more for K through 12.

It also allocated a $50 million increase for early childhood education funding.

Finally, lawmakers agreed to restore a six percent salary threshold for members of the Illinois teacher's retirement system.

That adds more money into a teachers retirement in the state.

