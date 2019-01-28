Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Illinois lawmakers consider raising the smoking age to 21

Measures to increase the legal age from 18 to 21 passed both chambers in 2018, but former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoes them.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers are considering raising the tobacco-buying age to 21.

Measures to increase the legal age from 18 to 21 passed both chambers in 2018, but former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoes them.

Rauner claimed the legislation would not stop teens from getting tobacco products.

He also voices concerns over the effects it would have on businesses.

More than 30 communities have enacted 'Tobacco 21' ordinances.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Warm and wet Monday, brutal dangerous air moving in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

Image

General John Taylor Services

Image

Two police officers hurt after Sunday evening accident, one woman arrested

Image

Brazil teachers aide accused of sending nude photos to student

Image

Community Spotlight Junior Achievement

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Protect your car in cold weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse