SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers are considering raising the tobacco-buying age to 21.
Measures to increase the legal age from 18 to 21 passed both chambers in 2018, but former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoes them.
Rauner claimed the legislation would not stop teens from getting tobacco products.
He also voices concerns over the effects it would have on businesses.
More than 30 communities have enacted 'Tobacco 21' ordinances.
Related Content
- Illinois lawmakers consider raising the smoking age to 21
- Indiana House panel backs bill raising smoking age to 21
- Indiana House GOP kills bill to raise smoking age to 21
- Senate OKs raising smoking to those under 21
- Leading lawmakers leery of boosting Indiana smoking age
- Kroger raises minimum age to 21 for gun, ammunition purchases
- Illinois lawmakers revisit gun legislation
- Illinois lawmakers form subcommittee for digital currency
- Illinois lawmakers hold hearing on marijuana legalization
- Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries
Scroll for more content...