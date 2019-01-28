Illinois lawmakers consider raising the smoking age to 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers are considering raising the tobacco-buying age to 21.

Measures to increase the legal age from 18 to 21 passed both chambers in 2018, but former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoes them.

Rauner claimed the legislation would not stop teens from getting tobacco products.

He also voices concerns over the effects it would have on businesses.

More than 30 communities have enacted 'Tobacco 21' ordinances.