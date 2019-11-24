Illinois lawmakers consider bill to make daylight saving time permanent

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

And as you can imagine, many people have some strong opinions about the idea.

Broken down, here's how it works. In the fall we fall back and move our clocks back one hour. This in when Daylight Saving Time ends.

In the spring we spring forward and set our clocks an hour ahead.

Under the new plan, llinois would spring forward like normal, but never fall back. Thus, keeping Daylight Saving Time.

The bill has already passed the illinois senate with a vote of 44 to 2.

News 10 spoke with residents about what they think of the idea.

"I think I'd just keeping it the same because everybody is just used to it. I don't feel like its been that many years since we last changed it and now everybody is just used to it. Just leave it," Ericka Mckillop said.

"I think it should be the same time everywhere except like the east coast and west coast," Nelson Kieffer said.

The bill will now to the Illinois House for a vote. But even if it passes, nothing will happen until changes are made on the federal level.