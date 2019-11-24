Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body of missing Greene County man found Full Story

Illinois lawmakers consider bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The Illinois senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the state with a 44-2 vote.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. 

And as you can imagine, many people have some strong opinions about the idea.

Broken down, here's how it works. In the fall we fall back and move our clocks back one hour. This in when Daylight Saving Time ends.
In the spring we spring forward and set our clocks an hour ahead. 

Under the new plan, llinois would spring forward like normal, but never fall back. Thus, keeping Daylight Saving Time. 

The bill has already passed the illinois senate with a vote of 44 to 2.

News 10 spoke with residents about what they think of the idea.

"I think I'd just keeping it the same because everybody is just used to it. I don't feel like its been that many years since we last changed it and now everybody is just used to it. Just leave it," Ericka Mckillop said.

"I think it should be the same time everywhere except like the east coast and west coast," Nelson Kieffer said. 

The bill will now to the Illinois House for a vote. But even if it passes, nothing will happen until changes are made on the federal level.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Clear and Calm for Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free Thanksgiving dinner in West Vigo

Image

Bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Image

Teacher remembers former student

Image

Turkey Trot 5K

Image

Church packs hundred of Thanksgiving food baskets

Image

Christmas Magic Festival

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse opens

Image

Life Care Services earns high ranking

Image

Missing Greene County man found dead

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook