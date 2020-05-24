Illinois lawmakers approve $40 billion state budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - State leaders have approved an approximately $40 billion state budget.

The new budget largely maintains current spending.

It also includes plans to push forward with a Chicago casino.

Lawmakers said the state will have under $37 billion in revenue, and this is in part because 1 million Illinoisans are out of work due to the pandemic.

That's why lawmakers are looking to Washington to help fill the hole in the budget.

The new spending plan includes up to $5 billion in loans from a federal reserve program designed to help during the pandemic.

Pritzker said state leaders still have tough decisions to make on how to spend and save.