Illinois law streamlines zoning process for wind farms

Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts growth in wind-energy development after signing a law streamlining zoning rules.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 10:37 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts growth in wind-energy development after signing a law streamlining zoning rules.

The Democrat signed legislation Friday that allows only counties and municipalities to establish standards for developing wind farms. Townships will no longer have authority in the process.

Pritzker says the law will spur investment in rural areas, create jobs and pour tens of millions of dollars into the pockets of landowners and farmers and into government accounts in the form of property taxes.

The measure was sponsored by Chicago Democrats Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Bill Cunningham. Cunningham says the law will end "unnecessary government regulation" in creating wind farms.

