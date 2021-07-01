Illinois kicks off Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campign

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - This year, there have been 509 traffic deaths in Illinois. The state says this is up 33 from last year.

With this, the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over safety campaign is underway right now in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are joining forces with law enforcement statewide.

It's all to crack down on injures and deaths while driving. The campaign focuses on impaired driving during the holiday weekend.

The state of illinois says to have a plan this holiday weekend.

Designate a sober driver, drive free of distractions, always wear your seat belt.