Illinois issues two new mandates Thursday - here's what they mean for you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- J.B. Pritzker made an announcement Thursday, August 26th, saying there will be a statewide mask mandate and vaccination requirement for Illinois schools. It's to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pre-k through 12th-grade teachers and staff are now required to get the vaccine as well as higher education personnel and students.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.

Governor Pritzker says, "These healthcare heroes have to put your own health and their family's lives at risk having to take care of people who could have prevented their serious illness with a simple shot."

Health officials say just over half of Illinois residents are vaccinated for the virus. The governor is hoping this increases.

The regional superintendent of schools overseeing five Wabash Valley counties in Illinois, Monte Newlin tells me the reactions he's hearing about the vaccination mandate.

"There are definitely concerns about them feeling like they're forced to take a vaccine that they don't want. That they don't feel good about it for whatever reason, and we'll have to accommodate those concerns as best we can within the perimeters of the executive order" says Newlin.

Masks will be mandated in all indoor areas for those over two years old starting August 30.

