Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next

IN ILLINOIS, (WTHI)- In Phase 4 expect to see more of the state reopening.

First, meetings and events.

Venues and meeting spaces can pick back up with 50 people or less or half-capacity.

Those are things like weddings and conferences.

Recreation is also on the reopening list.

Guidelines have been updated to allow places like bowling alleys and skating rinks to reopen, but it has to be 50 people or less or at half-capacity.

The same goes for outdoor facilities as well.

For restaurants, indoor dining can reopen.

Groups of 10 people or less have to be spaced out 6 feet apart.

Seated areas that also have standing areas can be no more than 25% capacity.

Come Friday, tourist attractions are set to reopen.

Museums and zoos can reopen with no more than 25% capacity.

All interactive exhibits and rides will still remain closed.

Guided tours can be no more than 50 people per group.

Guidelines suggest these places have a limited amount of tickets and concessions with restrictions.

Movie theaters will be reopening for the first time.

Indoor theatres, which includes cinemas and performing arts centers, can have up to 50 people or half-capacity of the theater.

Phase 4 also revises some previous reopening guidelines.

Changes include allowing games and tournaments for youth and recreational sporting venues to resume at half-capacity 20% seating for fans and group sizes of up to 50 people for practice.

Venues can have several groups if there's enough space to be socially distant.

More people will be able to workout in health and fitness centers.

Gyms can reopen to half-capacity while group fitness classes can meet with up to 50 people.

Finally, when it comes to day camps, they can operate at half-capacity with activities for the water allowing groups of 15 people.

Certain health guidelines will still be in place during Phase 4.

You're still required to wear a face mask while in public and social distancing should still be practiced.