Illinois helps rural cay care providers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today the State of Illinois is helping rural child care providers.

The Illinois governor has launched a pilot program to support quality improvements.

The following centers are participating in the pilot: • Amity Learning Center, Freeport

• Bright Beginning Learning Day Care Center, LLC, Harrisburg

• Bright Start Child and Family Education Center, Mount Vernon

• Buckeroo Early Education Center, Inc., Flora

• Bumblebee Child Care Center & Pre-K, Mt. Vernon

• Centralia's Mary's House, Centralia

• Decatur Day Care, Decatur

• D's Day Care, Breese

• Educational Child Care Center, Jacksonville

• Kiddie Kollege Early Childhood Center, Fairfield

• Kids Corral, Frankford

• Kids Day Out, Murphysboro

• Knox County YMCA Early Learning Center, Galesburg

• Little Angels Learning Center, Harrisburg

• Malone's Early Learning Center, Inc., Carterville

• Murry's Child Development Center, DeSoto

• Prairieland Kids Daycare and Learning Center, Inc., Morris

• Presbyterian Church Day Care Center, Jacksonville • Primrose Academy, Sandoval • Rainbow Day Care Center, Inc., Eldorado • RBC Early Education, LLC dba KidZone, Olney

• Robin's Nest, Carbondale

• Robin’s Nest, Carterville

• Robin’s Nest, Marion

• Step by Step, Aquarius in Ottawa

• Step by Step, Diamond

• Step by Step, McKinley in Ottawa

• Step by Step, Morris

• Stepping Stones Children’s Center II, LLC, Charleston

• Stepping Stones Children’s Center II, LLC, Mattoon

• Sunny Days Child Care & Learning Center, Vandalia

• The Learning Zone, Mattoon

• The Little School House, LLC, Mattoon

• We Care Center, Macomb

• Yellow Brick Road Learning Adventure, Marion

There are obstacles facing rural child care provider in meeting state standards, accoring to a news release from the governor's office.

So, the governor's office is distributing nearly $4 million per year to 35 rural child care providers in the state.

These 35 centers include 577 teachers and assistants in 104 infant/toddler classrooms, 63 preschool classrooms, and 37 school-age rooms. The Pilot is supported by the federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) and state child care funds.

The money can be used to hire additional child care workers or give raises to their current employees.

You can find a list of child care providers participating in the program in the sidebar with this story.