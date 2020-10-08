Illinois health officials report first West Nile death of 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - The State of Illinois reported its first human West Nile virus-related death of 2020.

A Chicago resident who became ill in mid-September has died.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, and muscle aches.

Illinois health officials say four out of the five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

You can prevent the spread by getting rid of standing water. Protect yourself by wearing long-sleeves, and by using insect repellent containing DEET.

You can report stagnant water to your local health department.