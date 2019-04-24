Clear

Illinois health department responding to US measles outbreak

State public health workers are increasing accessibility to vaccines in response to an outbreak of measles in the U.S. that includes seven cases in Illinois.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State public health workers are increasing accessibility to vaccines in response to an outbreak of measles in the U.S. that includes seven cases in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s also expanding outreach in communities with low vaccination rates and educating the public on the importance of vaccines.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his administration is “taking the threat posed by a rise in measles cases very seriously.”

The department said Tuesday it is working with the Illinois State Board of Education to study why certain schools have lower vaccination rates and identify specifically who isn’t being vaccinated. The agency says the public should understand “we have the safest vaccine supply in U.S. history” and “vaccination protects you from illness, and also protects the community around you.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project