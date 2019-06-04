Clear
Illinois gun shop to move to Indiana after new law

The Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois is closing next month, but it's not completely saying goodbye.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddleston

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is preparing to move across state lines.

The Lost Creek Trading Post made the announcement over the weekend on social media.

It comes after Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker signed the gun dealer licensing act earlier this year.

It's a way to keep people from transferring guns illegally. The law requires gun dealers to file a copy of the license with an affidavit indicating the gun belongs to the dealer and is valid.

Those at Lost Creek said the problem is that the law is expensive and isn't reasonable.
News 10 spoke with William Benhke on Tuesday. He's one of the store's owners.

He said the new law would mean he would have to pay $1,500 for a three-year license and be compliant by July 17th, and that's just not possible.

"This is just cost prohibitive here to try and comply with the state of Illinois and their mandates. Go through all of these and submit the security plan and say we do this and we do this, and they can turn around and say well that's not good enough we want you to do this and you have 30 days to change it or else they'll revoke your license." Benhke said.

The Lost Creek Trading Post will be open until July 17th at the current location in Marshall, Illinois.

