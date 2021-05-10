Illinois governor works to make it easier for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

State leaders in Illinois want to make it easier for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

During a Monday press conference, Governor JB Pritzker said the state is no longer battling vaccine shortages.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now working to broaden the number and type of vaccination locations.

Starting this week, Illinois-Walgreens vaccination teams will deploy to business districts to offer the vaccine.

The governor said this would make getting vaccinated convenient and keep workers COVID free.

Business managers that are interested in workplace clinics in Illinois can click here.