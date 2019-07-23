CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed two laws aimed at protecting young immigrants in Illinois, including those whose parents are deported.
One law extends the time a child can have a short-term guardian if their parents are detained or deported by federal immigration authorities. The law doubles the amount of time from one to two years.
The other is intended to help young immigrants seeking special visas as victims of abuse or neglect. The law authorizes juvenile, family and adoption courts to move forward with and grant a petition for what’s called special immigrant juvenile status.
Pritzker signed the measures Tuesday.
The Democrat says President Donald Trump’s administration has “demonized” immigrants and the new laws will help protect them.
___
Online: www.ilga.gov
The bills are HB836 and HB1553.
Related Content
- Illinois governor signs laws aimed at protecting immigrant youth
- Illinois governor signs order supporting immigrant families
- New IL law aims to protect pets
- Illinois governor signs law expanding access to abortion
- Illinois Governor to sign Tobacco 21 bill
- Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented students to receive college funding
- Governor Pritzker signs order to protect LGBTQ students in schools
- Illinois governor signs bill allowing Medicaid for abortions
- Rauner signs 1st full-year state budget as Illinois governor
- Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15