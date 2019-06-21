Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented students to receive college funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - New laws in Illinois will protect the Illinois immigrant community.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed three laws today.

That's amidst growing controversy with the federal government.

The first bill, House Bill 2040 bans detention centers in the state, the second bill...House Bill 2691, allows undocumented and transgender students to receive funding to go to college.

The will go into effect immediately.