Illinois governor orders new COVID-19 guidelines for the entire state

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - New COVID-19 guidelines will go into effect later this week in Illinois.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Tuesday. The new guidelines will start on Friday, November 20.

Pritzker says this round of mitigation does not include a stay at home order.

“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” Pritzker said in a written statement.

See the full breakdown of the new restrictions here or in the embed below.