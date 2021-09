SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is taking on homelessness in his state.

Pritzker signed an executive order that establishes the "Illinois Interagency Taskforce on Homelessness."

It also creates the new position of "State Homelessness Chief." That person will head the task force.

The tasks force will coordinate with the administration's efforts to cut down on homelessness in the state.

It will also work to reduce unnecessary institutionalization in Illinois.