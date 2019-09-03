SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is getting $450,000 in federal funds to improve maternal health and reduce the number of women and babies who die during or shortly after pregnancy.
Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the Illinois Department of Public Health will use the funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review maternal deaths and find opportunities for prevention.
The U.S. maternal and infant mortality rate has been rising, especially for women and babies of color.
A state review found African-American women in Illinois are six times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications than white women. About 72% of Illinois’ pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.
Related Content
- Illinois gets federal grant to improve maternal health
- Illinois receives $16M federal grant to fight opioid abuse
- Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads
- North Knox receives grant funding to improve mental health options for students
- Illinois to get $1.7M from federal for anti-poverty programs
- Turkey Run State Park improving trail with $10,000 grant
- Dugger set to receive grant to improve drinking water infrastructure
- Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area
- Marshall, Illinois Casey General Store granted liquor license
- Illinois receives $2M grant to help counter opioid crisis