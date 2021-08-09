Illinois families are protesting school mask mandate

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the Wabash Valley, many schools in the area made the decision to make masks mandatory again.

On Sunday night, local community members in Paris, Illinois, held a peaceful protest against the state's new mandate.

Dozens of community members gathered at the Edgar County Courthouse advocating for no masks as children return to school. This included parents, students, teachers, a superintendent, and even a state representative.

The protest took place because of a big decision from the state level earlier this week. On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. have to wear masks. This is for Illinois students in preschool through High School.

The Governor says this is to keep everyone safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

But some local community members say the decision is unfair. They say a decision like this should be made at the local level, not the state level. Some parents fear this may negatively impact their kids' learning experience.

"It breaks my heart," Jamie Wheeler, a local parent, said. "The best thing a kid can do is go to school, be with their friends, have fun and learn in an environment they want to be in. When they don't want to go to school, they don't want to learn as much. My kids don't want to go to school because of the masks."

Unlike Illinois, the state of Indiana has yet to announce any statewide mask mandates for schools. But, some Indiana schools have already taken action.

Officials at Indiana State University, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, Ivy Tech Community College, and Vincennes University will require masks for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.