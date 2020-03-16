Illinois election set to happen as planned

The Illinois Primary Election is happening as planned on Tuesday.
The state has given guidance to local election offices.
Voting machines, door handles, and bathrooms should be wiped down frequently.
There should also be hand sanitizer that is easily accessible for voters.
