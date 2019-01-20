Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

Illinois is about to roll out a pilot program that will offer patients access to medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids, and medical cannabis dispensaries across the state are getting ready.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois is about to roll out a pilot program that will offer patients access to medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids, and medical cannabis dispensaries across the state are getting ready.

Dispensaries are extending hours and hiring additional workers for the expected increased demand in medical marijuana once the Opioid Alternative Pilot Program launches at the end of January, The Chicago Tribune reported. The Illinois Department of Public Health's program will allow medical marijuana to be used in place of prescription painkillers.

Mission South Shore medical marijuana dispensary has increased parking space and its workforce over the past six months in preparation for the program, said Rick Armstrong, the dispensary's general manager.

"We want to be prepared if one patient comes in the door or 100 patients," he said. "We want to be there, ready to go."

Then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the pilot program into law in August. Patients previously had to have one of about 40 conditions, such as cancer or AIDS, to qualify for medical cannabis.

To qualify for the pilot program, patients must be certified by a doctor. Patients can then register for the program at a dispensary or the local health department for a $10 fee. People who qualify for the program must visit a doctor every 90 days in order to renew the certification.

Staff at Green Thumb Industries, a Chicago-based medical marijuana provider, are training to learn how to patients safely transition from opioids to medical cannabis, said Jennifer Dooley, the company's chief strategy officer.

"You can't just stop cold turkey, especially transitioning from opioids to cannabis," Dooley said, noting that staff will collaborate with patients to slowly reduce their opioid use.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune,

http://www.chicagotribune.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/20/2019 10:00:44 AM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Covered in love; looking for love

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Downtown Terre Haute gets weekend economic boost from ISU alumni

Image

Police seeking identity of suspect

Image

Please remove snow and ice from around your mailboxes

Image

Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Lincoln beats North Knox.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children