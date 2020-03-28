Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies

SPEINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - One of those dead from testing positive for COVID-19 is an infant under a year old.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement at the daily briefing Saturday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Director said this is the first time an infant has died with the virus.

An investigation is underway to determine the official cause of death.

Older adults are at greater risk.

According to officials, 85 percent of Illinois deaths are people 60 and over.

Governor Pritzker is pleading with people to take this seriously, alongside the health director.

"I'm sounding like a broken record, because the truth remains the truth. These actions will help us end this pandemic. We must continue to take this coronavirus seriously. Even if you might only have a mild illness, that same illness spread to someone else could have a very tragic result," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The infant died in Chicago.

It's the area that's been hardest hit in illinois.

Governor Pritzker also announced the opening of the state's first field hospital at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

That's as hospitals continually need more beds.

The US Army Corp. of Engineers and the city of Chicago are supporting those efforts.