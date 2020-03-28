Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies

The Illinois Department of Public Health Director said this is the first time an infant has died with the virus. An investigation is underway to determine the official cause of death.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 5:15 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SPEINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - One of those dead from testing positive for COVID-19 is an infant under a year old.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement at the daily briefing Saturday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Director said this is the first time an infant has died with the virus.

An investigation is underway to determine the official cause of death.

Older adults are at greater risk.

According to officials, 85 percent of Illinois deaths are people 60 and over.

Governor Pritzker is pleading with people to take this seriously, alongside the health director.

"I'm sounding like a broken record, because the truth remains the truth. These actions will help us end this pandemic. We must continue to take this coronavirus seriously. Even if you might only have a mild illness, that same illness spread to someone else could have a very tragic result," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The infant died in Chicago.

It's the area that's been hardest hit in illinois.

Governor Pritzker also announced the opening of the state's first field hospital at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

That's as hospitals continually need more beds.

The US Army Corp. of Engineers and the city of Chicago are supporting those efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Windy with scattered thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nativity scene for happiness

Image

Man crashes truck into home

Image

Rules for visiting parks, what's open

Image

Kroger still hiring

Image

Dining rooms struggling

Image

Wabash Valley, state, national and worldwide case numbers

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Severe Storm Outlook

Image

Who is eligible for a payment from the stimulus relief package?

Image

Seniors talk about IHSAA Tourney

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities