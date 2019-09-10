Clear

Illinois conducts surveys on crime against LGBTQ individuals

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — State officials are conducting a survey on crime against LGBTQ individuals that will help inform how to disperse funding and state and local policies.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority says research shows LGBTQ individuals experience crimes at a higher rate, particularly violent crime. The agency is seeking information on topics including victims’ experiences and the need for services.

Acting executive director Jason Stamps says participation is critical to help improve finding the best ways to help crime victims along with “the impact and cost-effectiveness of the criminal justice system.”

Learn more about the survey here. 

