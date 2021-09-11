Illinois community honors fallen Americans on 9/11 anniversary

OLNEY, IL (WTHI) - One local community in Illinois is paying tribute to the lives lost in 9/11.

On Saturday, Illinois residents lined the streets to remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary.

The Olney Fire Department marched down Main Street to the sound of bagpipes early Saturday.

A large American flag was hoisted 20 years to the minute that the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

The Olney 9/11 is a tribute that has been growing each year. The tribute is put on by the fire department and the local VFW. This all to make sure everyone never forgets.

"There were 2,977 people that died that day," Mitchell Pflaum with the Olney Fire Departnemt said. "I strongly feel like that is something to cherish and remember as much as possible."