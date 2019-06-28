Illinois community holds their annual Lemonade Stand Contest

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois community is coming together for some friendly competition.

On Friday, the town of Marshall held their annual Lemonade Stand Contest and Strawberry Fest.

People worked to make the best lemonade stand they could.

Community members were able to vote for their favorite.

They also enjoyed some music and strawberry shortcakes.

This is the 22nd year for the lemonade contest, and the seventh year for the Strawberry Festival.