Illinois communities proud to have lowest burglary cost in nation

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- For years the Lost Creek Trading Post has sold firearms and accessories to the community, but manager John Van Sandt says customers are no longer just sporting game hunters.

"Some just like to go out and shoot to have fun at the range. But a large percentage of them lately have been for concealed carry and home defense," said Van Sandt.

Some say these homeowners help show how Illinois was just ranked number one in the U.S. in terms of lowest burglary cost. That’s from a report released by “A Secure Life.”

Newly elected Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown says this news is good to hear. He says it also reflects the department’s efforts to prevent these crimes in the county.

"As much as it upsets them. It upsets us as well because our citizens are important to us and when their violated, we feel a sense of violation as well," said Sheriff Brown.

Brown says increased home security like cameras and firearms play a large role, but members of the department say they hope their efforts also contribute to keeping these burglary numbers down.

"They’re out there. They're aggressive. They're patrolling the rural areas hard and our presence is out there as a deterrent," said Brown.

Staff at the trading post say they hope people are always prepared for any situation involving firearms.

"Get training, get knowledge. Know how the gun works. Know when you can use it and when you cant," said Van Sandt.

For more details on better defending yourself or to learn more about the report detailing burglary costs nationwide check out the report and their website here.