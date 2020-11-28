Illinois businesses embrace Small Business Saturday.

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Holiday cheer is in the air! Christmas trees are lit, and people are out shopping for gifts.

For Olivia Bender, this holiday season has brought her a day full of hope.

"It's an opportunity for people to show love to their community, to come in and shop small. 'Cause, this is a lot of people's livelihood. this is their all or nothing," said Bender.

Small Business Saturday has been marked on Bender's calendar for some time now.

The manager of Tatum's Place Boutique told News 10, businesses have endured a difficult year with COVID-19 and shutdowns. So, this day is more important now than it's ever been.

"It feels good to see people again and I know some people who haven't been out of their house since March that have come out finally to Christmas shop," said Bender.

The clothing store has adapted to this new world we live in. Bender said while you're scoring big on unbeatable deals, you'll see numerous sanitizing stations and signs with health guidelines.

"I think people are just being more responsible. They're abiding by the 6-foot rule. They're really making sure that they're spaced out, nobody's crowding anybody," said Bender.

Bender felt a sense of nostalgia with people coming in, hearing laughter and knowing there's a smile behind that mask.

As Christmas rolls around, Small Business Saturday is a gift many say they have needed all year.

"It's monumental. It's so important to have normalcy for a little bit, like 30 minutes to an hour."