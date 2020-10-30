Illinois business will not follow stricter guidelines given by state health officials

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) -- Our Illinois viewing area will soon see some new COVID-19 restrictions. Friday, State Health Officials announced changes for Region-6 due to a higher positivity rate.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants cannot have indoor services. Outdoor bar and dining services must end at 11 o'clock at night and reservations are required for each party.

There will also be capacity limits at businesses and gatherings. This is limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity. The new mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.

In our area, these changes apply to Clark, Crawford, Edgar, Richland, Jasper, and Lawrence counties.

Kaycee Adams is the owner of West Union Cafe. She said she's tired of all this back and forth. She said small businesses like hers just can't take it

"We are family-owned. I mean my husband still works a 40-hour week job. So, I mean we can't take another hit, "Adams said. "We're not going to recover if we close down again."

Even though she knows she may face consequences. Her restaurant will not close or follow these guidelines.

"It's just a chance you have to take and I'm willing to take it for my customers, and for my employees, and for my own business to be here when this is all over with because it's not going anywhere," she said.

Adams said she feels like her team is doing everything they can to keep people safe. And she said she knows she is not the only one in town who is taking this stance.