Illinois business prepares for grand opening during phase four of reopening the state

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Under phase four, of the plan to reopen Illinois, restaurants will be able to open dine-in seating in starting this Friday.

Of course, this does come with some guidelines, but many local businesses are getting ready for the big day.

That includes Rocky's Italian Bistro in Paris, Illinois.

Rocky's will be opening its doors for the first time on July 1st.

After months of preparations, staff said they're excited for this new opportunity within the community.

"We're really excited to see our familiar faces, as well as new friends and family, Fize Selimoska.

Originally, they planned to open up in March.

The coronavirus put that grand opening on hold.

Ultimately, they put this extra time to good use.

"As we started to see things going, we obviously took our time with construction, so I think overall it's going to be a good thing. We were able to really take our time with the design, the menu and offer what we really wanted to offer to the community," said Courtney Chipol.

Part of the remodeling includes adding an outdoor patio.

The guidelines under phase four require tables to be spaced six feet apart.

With a smaller venue, staff said it's likely this will limit the number of guests they can serve.

"We really hope that we're going to be able to accommodate everyone. We want to enjoy this time with everyone, but we do want to make sure that our customers understand that there's probably going to be a wait, and just to be patient," said Chipol.

If you want to come and check things out, Rocky's will be open to the public Wednesday, July 1st.