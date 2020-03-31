Clear

Illinois board extends suspension of gambling operations

The Illinois Gaming Board has announced it is extending the suspension of operations across the state in light of continued COVID-19 concerns.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CHICAGO (WTHI) - The Illinois Gaming Board has announced an extension of suspension for all licensed video gaming operations
and casino gambling operations through April 30, 2020.

The announcement was made early Tuesday evening following Governor JB Pritzker's announcement to extend the 'stay at home order' across the state.

The Gaming Board says the health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others in Illinois is the Gaming Board’s top priority.

The Gaming Board says it is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and will continue to make decisions based on science, public health guidance, and applicable law and rules. 

