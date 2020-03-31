Illinois board extends suspension of gambling operations

CHICAGO (WTHI) - The Illinois Gaming Board has announced an extension of suspension for all licensed video gaming operations

and casino gambling operations through April 30, 2020.

The announcement was made early Tuesday evening following Governor JB Pritzker's announcement to extend the 'stay at home order' across the state.

The Gaming Board says the health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others in Illinois is the Gaming Board’s top priority.

The Gaming Board says it is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and will continue to make decisions based on science, public health guidance, and applicable law and rules.