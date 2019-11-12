Illinois bill that would cap the price of insulin advances to the House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois are one step closer to providing life-saving medication at an affordable cost.
Last week, we told you about Senate Bill 667. That bill would cap the price of insulin co-pays for patients.
Now, the bill has passed the full Senate and is on its way to the Illinois House.
Under the bill, co-pays would be capped at $100 per month - no matter what type of insulin or how much the patient takes.
