Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois bill that would cap the price of insulin advances to the House

Lawmakers in Illinois are one step closer to providing life-saving medication at an affordable cost.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois are one step closer to providing life-saving medication at an affordable cost.

Last week, we told you about Senate Bill 667. That bill would cap the price of insulin co-pays for patients.

Now, the bill has passed the full Senate and is on its way to the Illinois House.

Under the bill, co-pays would be capped at $100 per month - no matter what type of insulin or how much the patient takes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casino Night Sycamore Banquet Center at ISU 5:30pm-9pm

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

First snow of the season hits the Wabash Valley: How can you stay safe during the cold conditions

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -1. High: 21

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open

Image

THS Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted