Illinois bill that would cap the price of insulin advances to the House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawmakers in Illinois are one step closer to providing life-saving medication at an affordable cost.

Last week, we told you about Senate Bill 667. That bill would cap the price of insulin co-pays for patients.

Now, the bill has passed the full Senate and is on its way to the Illinois House.

Under the bill, co-pays would be capped at $100 per month - no matter what type of insulin or how much the patient takes.