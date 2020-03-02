SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved a measure that would require the state’s prison system to formalize the process in which it receives complaints and comments from visitors and taxpayers.
Sen. Laura Fine’s legislation would require the Illinois Department of Corrections to designate a point person who would be in charge of receiving comments. The Glenview Democrat said the plan’s objective is to ensure people wanting to visit incarcerated family members are treated fairly.
“When they expect a visit and get turned away, it can be heartbreaking,” Fine said. “We should be encouraging people to maintain connections with family and friends, which will improve their lives during and after incarceration.”
Fine worked with the Chicago group Restore Justice which works for fairness and compassion in the prison system. Restore Justice officials told Fine they had witnessed numerous visitors being turned away unfairly.
In one instance, Restore Justice representatives said Corrections officials confiscated a baby blanket and canceled a family’s visit because the baby was crying.
The legislation now moves to the House for consideration.
___
The bill is SB2311.
Online: https://bit.ly/2veXcca
Related Content
- Illinois bill aims to ensure fairness for inmates’ families
- Transgender Illinois inmate seeks clemency from governor
- Clark County Fair underway in Illinois
- Illinois State Police aims to reconstruct declining force
- Illinois governor signs laws aimed at protecting immigrant youth
- New law aimed at addressing Illinois teacher shortage
- Illinois Governor to sign Tobacco 21 bill
- Ensure smoke alarm safety with Daylight Saving Time
- New Indiana law ensures schools may teach cursive writing
- ISU hires new leader to ensure campus is inclusive