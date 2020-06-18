CASEY, Ill. (WTHI)- It's probably been a long time since you've enjoyed a cold one at your favorite bar or restaurant in Illinois.

But spots like Brownie's Place in Casey are getting some help.

Illinois lawmakers recently passed a law allowing places with a liquor license to sell alcohol "to-go".

"The bar part was completely closed down. The alcohol pretty much slacked off during the pandemic," said Brandy Watters-Etchin. She's the manager.

She said it's a start to seeing some old faces once again.

Picking up alcohol is similar to picking up food.

You have to buy alcohol is a case or pack.

Watter-Etchin said it can get delivered to you, or you can pick it up curbside.

Selling cases this way isn't that popular for her spot just yet.

"I'd say maybe 5 to 10 now. We're not even close to what we were before the pandemic started," said Etchin.

Watters-Etchin said food is still the thing keeping the doors open.

But over time, things are turning up for this hometown favorite.

"It's getting better. We were lucky enough to not have to shut down through this," said Etchin.

Right now Illinois is in Phase 3 of Phase 5 reopening plan.

Phase 4 will allow more people to gather in restaurants.

The earliest that could start is June 26th.