Clear

Illinois approves 2 more marijuana cultivation centers

Illinois has approved two more marijuana cultivation centers ahead of the start of legal recreational sales next year, officials announced Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has approved two more marijuana cultivation centers ahead of the start of legal recreational sales next year, officials announced Tuesday.

The two sites, located in Albion and Shelbyville, brings the total number of cultivation centers in the state to 16, officials said. Initially, only cultivation centers that have been licensed to grow medical marijuana can able to apply for recreational use.

The other approved Illinois centers are located in cities including Aurora, Dwight and Joliet.

Recreational sales begin Jan. 1.

LINK | HEMP FARMS ARE STARTING TO POP UP IN THE WABASH VALLEY

Legislation signed earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker allows those who are 21 and older possession of up to 30 grams (1.05 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.

State officials have estimated cannabis sales could generate $250 million for Illinois by 2022.

Michigan recently began legal sales of recreational marijuana after voters approved it last year. Officials there said sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners Trained in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 37

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Knox basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans