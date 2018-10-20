Illinois Transmission project hits road block

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials have now stopped construction of a massive power line through Eastern Illinois.
We're talking about the Ameren Illinois River Transmissions Project.
The project consists of running a power line route through parts of Illinois.
It brought concern to nearby landowners. Some, even took legal action.
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that Ameren can't take an Edgar County man's property for the project. Officials say work will continue elsewhere.
The power line that runs from the town of Kansas, Illinois to Indiana is the last of nine segments to be installed.
Construction should finish in 2019.
